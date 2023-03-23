Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Shell were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $198.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

