Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $219.95 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.54 and its 200 day moving average is $223.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

