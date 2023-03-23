InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.6% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

