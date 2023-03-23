Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,875 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

SHEL opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

