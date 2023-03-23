Allworth Financial LP Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $121.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

