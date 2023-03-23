Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lowered by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.2 %

CAT stock opened at $219.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

