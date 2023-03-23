Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,270 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $240.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.16. The firm has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

