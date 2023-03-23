Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 753.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after buying an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $451,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Price Performance

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $648.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $708.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

