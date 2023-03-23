Zhang Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 9,393 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

