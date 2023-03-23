The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DIS opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

