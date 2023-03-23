Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $807,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $124.05 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

