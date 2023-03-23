3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in 3M were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

3M stock opened at $101.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

