Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 151,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

MA opened at $351.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $334.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

