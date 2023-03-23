Horan Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 223 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $2,039,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $199.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.51 and its 200 day moving average is $140.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

