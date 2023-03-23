Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

IBM stock opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average is $135.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

