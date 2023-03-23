Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,479,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $190,648,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 350.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,905,000 after buying an additional 280,100 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.26.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $465.39 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

