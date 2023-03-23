Bangor Savings Bank Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.