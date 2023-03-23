Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,257 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $202.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

