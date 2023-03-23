Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.51 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

