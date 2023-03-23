Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.