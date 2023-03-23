Capital Market Strategies LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

