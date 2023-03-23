First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $443.60 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $458.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.