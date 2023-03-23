Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Accenture plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Accenture in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $11.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.37. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Accenture Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Accenture stock opened at $253.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.37 and a 200-day moving average of $274.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,013,000 after acquiring an additional 33,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

