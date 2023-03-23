Zhang Financial LLC Buys 536 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $121.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average of $120.89. The company has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

