Keel Point LLC Sells 238 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.77 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.62.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

