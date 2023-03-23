Zhang Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,950 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $414,972,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 17,410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 342,810 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,628,000 after purchasing an additional 287,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 833.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 282,736 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $198.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.40. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,307 shares of company stock worth $669,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

