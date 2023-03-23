Zhang Financial LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $65,425,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $183.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.27 and a 200-day moving average of $166.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.