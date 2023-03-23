Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 747 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $183.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

