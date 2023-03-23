Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $196.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.84. The stock has a market cap of $268.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

