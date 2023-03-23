Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes $284,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

NYSE WFC opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $53.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

