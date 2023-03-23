Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 3,253 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 726,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $106,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.05.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $264.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $653.76 billion, a PE ratio of 152.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

