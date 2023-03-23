Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.23.
Altria Group Price Performance
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.87%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
See Also
