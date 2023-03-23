The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

