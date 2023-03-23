Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $267.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.29. The company has a market cap of $195.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

