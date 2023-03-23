First Financial Corp IN Sells 1,083 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.