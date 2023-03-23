Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $744,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in Home Depot by 120.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $282.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.62. The company has a market cap of $286.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

