Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 3,777 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $313.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.62 and its 200-day moving average is $346.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.