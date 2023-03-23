Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 160 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 330,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,235,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,664,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

NYSE:HD opened at $282.61 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.62. The company has a market cap of $286.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

