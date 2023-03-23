Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 25,930 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after acquiring an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $98.37 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

