First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 107 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $282.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

