Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 593 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $282.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

