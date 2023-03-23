PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $176.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

