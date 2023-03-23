Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.6 %

Pfizer stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.