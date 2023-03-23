NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $289.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $266.00 to $289.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.05.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $264.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.51. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.76 billion, a PE ratio of 152.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

