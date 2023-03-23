Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 74,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $14,899,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.