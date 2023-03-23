Zhang Financial LLC Buys 275 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

