Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 689 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock worth $7,141,997. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $186.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

