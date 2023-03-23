Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 757 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.6 %

MDT opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.