AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,271 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 28,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 72,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 35,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 60,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

