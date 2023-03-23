Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,099,000 after acquiring an additional 807,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after acquiring an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.35. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

